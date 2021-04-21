Kenneth Reeder has expressed a desire to serve as a substitute teacher for years, but his recent election to public office will hinder, not help, that quest.
On April 15, the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education renewed for Reeder a substitute certificate of license to teach, held since 2010. The well-known community activist and businessman placed first in the April 6 election and was sworn into office on April 19 as a St. Joseph School District Board of Education member.
Because of the rules he agreed to follow on that day, he can’t do any type of work for direct pay from the district. Reeder has applied to work with a private contractor called EDUStaff, LLC, which places substitute teachers in SJSD classrooms, but this does not seem to provide any way around Reeder’s obstacles to being a sub.
“Because this matter relates to an identifiable individual and an employment matter, we are unable to provide detailed information,” said Dr. Doug Van Zyl, superintendent of schools, in a written statement.
Citing his own respect for these processes, Reeder expressed reluctance on Monday to comment for this story, and he did not return phone calls on Wednesday.
From its headquarters in Grand Rapids, Michigan, EDUStaff confirmed Wednesday that Reeder has been granted a substitute teacher account, but a representative said he has yet to be designated to any particular school district.
On April 19, after incoming board members took the oath of office, Reeder was presented — as are all new board members, each year — with a request to sign and re-approve a policy on board member ethics that will be effective for the duration of his three-year term of office. Reeder asked questions about this before joining his six colleagues in a vote affirming the policy, 7-0.
“So, I can vote my conscience, or I have to vote ‘yes?’” Reeder asked.
“That’s up to you. Every time we have a vote, you can either vote ‘yes,’ you can vote ‘no,’ or you can abstain,” Board President Tami Pasley said.
“OK, and so, would an abstention remove me from the board? Since, the way you presented it, it’s like, we’re forced to sign this,” Reeder said.
“It’s a policy that you’re either supporting or not supporting,” Van Zyl added.
With that done, a related policy — which Van Zyl referenced in his written statement — applies to Reeder and his six colleagues. The policy prohibits all board members from working for pay for the St. Joseph School District, including as staff, teachers or substitutes, whether on a full-time, part-time or temporary basis. No exceptions are provided for. The policy was enacted on Jan. 28, 2019, two years before Reeder began his most recent board candidacy.
In his statement, Van Zyl did not specify whether the policy definitively applies to EDUStaff contractors. That company gave reference to its human resources department to answer this question on its end. No response came by Wednesday afternoon. Whether or not he believes his status with EDUStaff will enable him to work as a teacher in the SJSD is a key question, as-yet unanswered by Reeder.
This year, SJSD has contracted with EDUStaff to try to fill its substitute needs. At a meeting earlier this month, Dr. Brian Kraus, SJSD human resources director, indicated EDUStaff has succeeded in doing so for more than 70% of the district’s needs any given day. Previously, the numbers had consistently been below 70%. The contract entails SJSD paying the firm $120.65 for every classroom filled by a substitute, per day. EDUStaff then redirects $95 of this to each teacher, minus taxes and benefits.
