A complete turnover in contested seats among St. Joseph School District leaders took place Monday night, but the school board retained its leader.
The Troester Media Center saw the swearing-in of Kenneth Reeder, David Foster and LaTonya Williams to three-year terms on the board of education. The three assume the seats of outgoing board members Lute Atieh, Larry Koch and Rick Gehring, based on performances in the April 6 election.
"This was a vote for change," Williams said. "And they (voters) want all new ideas, all new voices, all new choices. And so, I am just thankful to be a part of that change."
Following the oaths of office conducted by Judge Dan Kellogg of the Fifth Judicial Circuit of Missouri, all seven board members — old and new — united to retain Tami Pasley in office as president of the board. In light of Atieh stepping down, Dr. Bryan Green was named also by a 7-0 vote to serve as board vice president. No one else was nominated for either position.
In the election earlier this month, Reeder placed first. He has set to work on building a relationship with his new colleagues, reflecting optimism that his long experience as an activist will inject overdue new ideas, such as in early childhood education.
"It's going to be absolutely great to have that next generation on here," Reeder said, referring to Williams and Foster. "And their two or three top priorities are my two or three top priorities."
With their membership on the board official, Williams, Foster and Reeder will be set to continue their onboarding process as volunteer public servants, which involves several hours of mandatory training in education policy as required by state law.
Koch and Gehring were each presented a token of appreciation for their service, as is customary for departing board members. Atieh and Koch were last elected in 2018, and have overseen an eventful three years amid the resolution of a budget crunch, the passage of a temporary tax levy increase, the outbreak of COVID-19 in the community and, on April 6, the defeat of Proposition CARE, a debt-service levy proposal.
"As I'm sworn in, it means I'm dedicated," Foster said. "It means I'm dedicated for what I have in mind for our schools. It means I will do my best to make sure that everyone is thought about, as I put my best foot forward."
