The first Red Friday of the fall season is an anticipated moment for the whole community, and for the St. Joseph School District, it is also a chance to try to make progress on getting kids more engaged in coming to class.
Educators are pursuing the goal of getting SJSD attendance up to 90% across the district by the end of the academic year. They are determined to do so without resorting to punitive measures as much as possible. Students become more likely to skip if they are made to feel ashamed for having missed class recently. So to recover from the March low point in which only 73.36% of students were attending 90% or more of their class hours, efforts must be made to make school fun and interesting, a place where kids want to be.
"I feel so happy for seeing my friends," said Luz Espinoza Montelongo, a fifth grader at Hosea. "And my teachers and all the people."
Such free expression and the ability of kids to just be kids is considered a critical part of elementary education. Sustaining that benefit is a driving personal motive for math interventionist Taylor Clinton.
"It's been shown that relationships are a huge motivating factor in getting students to school, and so, we just want to build those relationships and get them here, and really just support our kids," Clinton said.
With all of this in mind, Hosea Elementary intends to have special celebrations every Friday morning as the kids arrive at school, helping them to feel happy and eager to be there, part of the overall goal of improving districtwide attendance to 90%.
New Hosea counselor Miranda Ham said she sees it as an important introduction to her new students.
"That's why we're here," she said. "It's our purpose to create those trusting relationships and know that school is a safe place and that they're loved. Because the whole staff supports them."
Montelongo is an English as a second language student, so learner engagement is particularly important in her case. She indicated on Friday that she's responding well to what's been introduced to her, particularly in the subject of mathematics.
"We're like, not like, 'OK, I tell you this and you need to do it.' No it's, 'step and step and step.' It makes it more easy for me now," Montelongo said.
