The first Red Friday of the fall season is an anticipated moment for the whole community, and for the St. Joseph School District, it is also a chance to try to make progress on getting kids more engaged in coming to class.

Educators are pursuing the goal of getting SJSD attendance up to 90% across the district by the end of the academic year. They are determined to do so without resorting to punitive measures as much as possible. Students become more likely to skip if they are made to feel ashamed for having missed class recently. So to recover from the March low point in which only 73.36% of students were attending 90% or more of their class hours, efforts must be made to make school fun and interesting, a place where kids want to be.

