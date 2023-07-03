More than half of students lose some of the skills they've learned during summer break, but getting them involved in reading programs can help stem the loss.
A study published in American Education Research showed students can lose an average of 39% of their total school year gains during the summer months. Most libraries offer summer reading programs, and officials say reading a minimum of three books during the school break is one way to prevent learning loss.
“There's a real value in engaging young people in reading during those summer months,” said Michelle Mears, Rolling Hills Library director. “First you learn to read and then you read to learn. So once you deciphered the basics of the mechanics of reading, then the consumption of knowledge happens through reading.”
Many educational benefits can come from reading as it contributes to math development and it can strengthen memory retention skills, Mears said. Summer reading programs can give kids a boost, she said.
“We often get comment forms filled out by caregivers or grandparents who tell us that they actually see a difference in the child's ability to read and their love of reading,” Mears said. "Their skills have increased from when they started, and by the time they get to August, they're kind of ready for school to start again.”
It’s essential to engage students in reading something of interest to them as it will encourage them to pick up more books.
“When students are reading for pleasure, they are more relaxed and it's not very stressful,” Mears said. “We want kids to be relaxed, enjoy their reading and have some time away from screens.”
Mears said she encourages reading for all ages, not just children.
“Summer reading is a great thing for parents to do as well, so they model reading for their children,” she said. “It's for all ages. A lot of people think reading programs are just for kids but it’s something the entire family can be a part of.”
