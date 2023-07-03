Local officials encourage summer reading

Rolling Hills Library Director Michelle Mears discusses the advantages of participating in summer reading programs. 

More than half of students lose some of the skills they've learned during summer break, but getting them involved in reading programs can help stem the loss.

A study published in American Education Research showed students can lose an average of 39% of their total school year gains during the summer months. Most libraries offer summer reading programs, and officials say reading a minimum of three books during the school break is one way to prevent learning loss.

