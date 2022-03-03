The Cat in the Hat is known to all ages and places, so the chance to welcome the famous character to the St. Joseph School District was hard to pass up.
Dr. Seuss’ classic served as the inspiration Thursday for a series of events beginning at Mark Twain Elementary in which students learned from and played games with the Cat (Kathryn Morton) while exploring a number of classic titles in the school library. Helping along were several students from Central High School guided by teachers J. Eric Simmons and Sharon Tracy of the St. Joseph National Education Association, as part of the “Read-On-Missouri” campaign.
Events will continue, with a similar gathering set for 9:30 a.m. Friday at Hyde Elementary and then at 1:50 p.m. Friday at Edison Elementary. The promotion of literature from a young age pairs with the weeklong national observance of Read Across America Day, March 2.
“I’ve been with the district for quite a few years,” Tracy said. “Many of my kids are now out on their own. It kind of gives you a good feeling, knowing that you’re teaching something that they can remember, something that they can use.”
Theodor Seuss Geisel produced “The Cat in the Hat” in 1957 specifically to tackle the issue of youth readership and students struggling to read. In this effort, Dr. Seuss challenged himself to stick with a list of 250 words deemed essential for young children to be able to read; the book contains 238 different words. Morton, a freshman at Central, donned the costume in lifelong devotion to reading and in recognition of how authors like Seuss set her on the path to who she is today.
“I love traveling worlds through words, and that inspired me to write, to do the same for other people,” Morton said. “I haven’t published anything yet. I just kind of tinker around with words, like Dr. Seuss did.”
Mark Twain student Kamille Hanmont-Silcott has developed an affinity for printed books, even though she has had access to virtual writings on a tablet or phone her entire life. She enjoyed learning about the new titles and the importance of reading on Thursday.
“In real books, you can actually go through them, and you can feel them,” she said. “With a tablet, you can just kind of feel the tablet screen. It’s just virtual. A book is real.”
