ATCHISON, Kan. — Even after a year that has seen more discord nationwide on inclusion and equitable treatment for Black people in the United States, Jordan Malcom sees progress at least on the local level.
Malcom, a senior at Benedictine College who is president of the Black Student Union, thanked the dozens of students and community members who assembled on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, at City Hall in Atchison, Kansas, and marched to campus in memory of the iconic civil rights leader. The march was organized by Tyler Shepard.
"Just to see the progress that has been made within my four years with the togetherness and the community coming together really warms my heart," Malcom said. "I'm happy to see that outcome today."
Malcom said he has been thinking about tragedies in the previous year for the Black community across the country and how he has been able to uphold King's legacy by responding to these events with faith in God, a forward-thinking mindset and a belief that the goodness of others will bring about change. In particular, Malcom mentioned the March 2020 slaying of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky, by law enforcement officers there and the May death of George Floyd while in police custody. Both victims were Black; the persons responsible for their deaths are, for the most part, white.
"Going forward, just having those difficult conversations, as I always say in my meetings with the Black Student Union, talking about racism isn't really difficult if you're not racist," Malcom said. "So, seeing people come out, being warm, being welcoming, even with COVID, and all the negative things going on in the world ... it really just brings joy to my heart."
The Rev. Michael Kelley, pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atchison, said the crowd which marched to Benedictine on Monday represented "children of the light" assembled from people of all walks of life to combat the darkness of ignorance, violence and discrimination.
"We as American citizens have to recognize that this American experiment is a great experiment, that people from all countries all around the world come to the United States of America to get under one flag, under one banner," Kelley said. "When we recognize that we are one nation, that we came from one blood according to our Creator, we will know we are all from one family."
Stephen D. Minnis, president of Benedictine College, said the most moving event of the day was to hear students come together to share quotations from King and convey how his mission lives on in their lives.
"Members from a cross-section of our community came together to pay tribute to a faithful man whom we are still learning from," Minnis said.