R.E.A.D. Campaign Committee selects co-chairs

Several St. Joseph School Board members met with teachers and residents at Frederick Towers to select chairmen for the Proposition R.E.A.D. campaign, a levy, which, if passed, would add $500 to staff salaries each year for the next three years.
After a series of deliberations, the group selected Denise Peters and Jeff Leake as co-chairs.
According to a written statement by St. Joseph School Board President David Foster, Leake and Peters will be covering the basic needs of the campaign up until election day on August 2.
"Today we established Jeff Leake and Denise Peters as co-chairs to the Campaign of Proposition R.E.A.D.," Foster wrote. "Their job description will basically be campaign planning, conducting meetings and public relations."
Foster also stated that the group will continue to meet every Saturday morning at 9 a.m. until August 2.
Campaign Co-Chair and 2nd Grade Teacher Denise Peters said that she believes Proposition R.E.A.D. will allow the school district a competitive edge, allowing them to employ a higher quality of staff and improving St. Joseph in the long run.
"Attracting good teaching staff is becoming more and more hard, so we have to make sure that our salary stays competitive," she said. "The preventative maintenance is crucial to make sure that we don't get into a spot like from a few years ago where we got really behind and those repairs got more costly."
Most of the funds would go towards improving staff salaries, which sit at a current base pay of $37,700, with smaller portions going toward preventative maintenance and building upgrades such as heating and cooling.
Passing Proposition R.E.A.D. would not mean new taxes for St. Joseph residents as the levy is a continuation of Proposition 2 from 2019.
