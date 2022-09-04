Following the Biden administration’s loan forgiveness plan announcement last week, many university financial aid departments are unsure of what this means for students moving forward.
Local financial aid officers expressed that they feel they don't have as much information as they'd like to lead their students in the right direction.
“One advantage we might have as a financial aid administrator is we know where to go to look for the info and how to read it, how to interpret it, how to digest it,” said Charles Mayfield, director of financial assistance at Northwest Missouri State University. “Sometimes we know what kinds of questions to ask, where your average student borrower isn't an expert in that field.”
Not only do officials not know where to lead their students, but they collectively don’t understand what this means for their university. Mayfield said he has spoken to other university officials across the country, and they all lack the information they need to understand the logistics of the plan.
“We have a lot of outstanding questions there — there could be scenarios where students are close to their career borrowing limit,” Mayfield said. “So as a college student, there's a ceiling on how much federal student loan you can take on. If you're close to that ceiling, can you have some forgiven? Does that mean you can now borrow more again? Or are you still going to be at that same ceiling? So we don't know the answer to that question.”
Kent Heier, assistance director of public relations and marketing of Missouri Western State University, said their offices have limited information as of now, and they anticipate receiving guidance around the end of this month.
