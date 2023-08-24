The St. Joseph School District is extending its early release schedule for all schools for the rest of the week because of excessive heat.
The district said in a Thursday morning announcement that the dismissal is effective Thursday and Friday for 2.5 hours earlier than normal.
"I'd rather they take precautions," said Susan Rice, a Bessie Ellison Elementary grandmother. "I honestly think school starts too early in the month, anyway."
The change includes elementary, middle and high schools, the Hillyard Technical Center, the Webster Alternative School, and the Lake Contrary/Mark Twain early learning centers for pre-kindergarten students. The schedule is as follows:
High schools: Classes start at 7:25 a.m. and end at 12:05 p.m.
Middle schools: Classes start at 7:35 a.m. and end at 12:15 p.m.
All elementary schools, except Bessie Ellison, Hyde, Oak Grove, Pershing, Pickett elementaries: Classes start at 8:10 a.m. and end at 12:45 p.m.
Aforementioned five elementaries: 8:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.
Lake Contrary Early Learning Center: 1 p.m. dismissal
Mark Twain Early Learning Center: 12:15 p.m. dismissal
"I'm happy with it," said Amber Andrus, a Skaith Elementary mother. "I wouldn't want anything to happen to them while they're at school, so I'd rather them be at home in the cool air."
Bus service will be provided for early learning center students on Friday only. The district previously made it known that it would not do bus service for the early learning centers on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
All St. Joseph School District sites are air conditioned, but Central High School in particular is vulnerable to surging temperatures because it continues to rely on window units for most classrooms. Only the Freshman Annex has centralized climate control.
Some classrooms contain wiring that is too old to support even window units, or the old window architecture is not suitable. News-Press NOW visited Central on Thursday, guided by Principal Heather Renk. One Spanish classroom measured at more than 100 degrees Fahrenheit.
"I have heard some classes don't have (air conditioning) at all," said Jabre Smith, a Skaith elementary father. "So yeah, they're right to be a little worried about that. It's more for the kids' safety. As long as they have AC, they should be good."
Bus service is a major factor in the decision to let classes out ahead of schedule, because school buses are not equipped with air conditioning and there have been sporadic reports of driver/passenger heat illness.
The St. Joseph Catholic Academy is following suit with the St. Joseph School District on early dismissal, but for Bishop LeBlond High School only. Class will dismiss at noon on Friday, the academy said in a Thursday news release.
The remaining Catholic Academy campuses all have air conditioning indoors, and thus do not need to dismiss early, but students will be granted additional breaks to stay hydrated. Recess will be held indoors.
St. Joseph Christian School is retaining normal class scheduling.
For all schools, parents are asked to contact their program sponsor or coach to learn how after-school activities will be affected. Football and other events scheduled for Friday in the St. Joseph School District and for St. Joseph Christian School will have a delayed start to allow temperatures to drop to safe levels.
The Missouri State High School Activities Association will regulate all practices and events, including high school football games. Competitions will be further delayed or rescheduled if temperatures exceed 87 degrees Fahrenheit, as indicated by wet bulb thermometer, at the time they are supposed to occur.
