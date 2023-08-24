Kids walking

Bessie Ellison Elementary students walk to recess on Thursday morning. The school will dismiss class 2.5 hours early, at 1:15 p.m., on Friday after high heat proved to be long lasting. Outdoor recess must occur before 10 a.m.

The St. Joseph School District is extending its early release schedule for all schools for the rest of the week because of excessive heat. 

The district said in a Thursday morning announcement that the dismissal is effective Thursday and Friday for 2.5 hours earlier than normal.

Marcus Clem can be reached at marcus.clem@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowClem

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.