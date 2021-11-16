The Hillyard Technical Center is set for a 15,000-square-foot expansion, as there is insufficient capacity to serve its 19 feeder schools and train skilled technicians.
The project, likely to be ready in time for the 2023-2024 academic year, would be funded by a local partnership between Buchanan County, the city of St. Joseph and the St. Joseph School District, with most funds ultimately recompensed by the federal government. That is because school infrastructure upgrades qualify for American Rescue Plan Act dollars until fall 2023 if the work assists in recovery from the impacts of COVID-19.
The cost would be about $5.5 million, pending a competitive bid and contract negotiations. The Board of Education, among other entities, has yet to take several steps that would formally start the process.
“Once we get the funding secured, and once we can get the funding started, you know, you’re going to have to do the (request for proposals) process, you’re going to have to do interviews, those types of things,” said Gabe Edgar, assistant superintendent, at a meeting of the SJSD Finance Committee. “So, I would say we’re definitely 10 to 12 months out right now.”
Jill Huntsman, Hillyard Technical Center director, said the largest impact would come for courses that have no separate laboratory. In all, about 25% growth in enrollment is forecast. Students at the center currently number about 425.
“We are wanting to focus on manufacturing and the ability to add more students, more employees into the local industry,” Huntsman said. “What our idea is, is to increase expansions, actually add some more teachers, so that we can get more students into those programs, along with having more lab space for them.”
Students from one of the 19 feeder schools, as well as the school district’s Webster Learning Center, may qualify to study at Hillyard at the end of their sophomore year. Selection is competitive and requires a passing grade in all core classes, strong attendance, a clean disciplinary record and a demonstrated interest in higher learning.
Local industries are in constant search of qualified technicians, according to school district spokesperson Eileen Houston-Stewart, and the expansion has in part been prompted by advocacy from the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce.
Ian Bledsoe, a junior who attends Hillyard from North Platte High School in Dearborn, Missouri, studies industrial equipment repair and maintenance, one program slated to receive its own lab as part of the expansion.
“I would love to have it now,” he said. “So it’s just like, not a little bit of stuff. It’s a lot. It would be, like, being more in an industrial environment than just a classroom. I really think it would help out the program and everything.”
