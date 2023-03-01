K.C. Wolf and Rally, the St. Joseph Mustangs' mascot, sign autographs for fourth grade students Wednesday at Lindbergh Elementary School. The event marked the completion of an eight-week program with Mosaic Life Care to teach St. Joseph School District students about healthy living.
Wednesday marked a day of achievement and surprises for fourth grade students at Lindbergh Elementary School.
Lindbergh students finished the 4th Grade Celebration program in an eight-week collaboration between Mosaic Life Care and the district, aimed at teaching children to live healthily.
Fourth grade student Lamiyah Howard said it felt good to see her progress each week.
"I figured out that, like, I like to do push-ups and sit-ups," she said. "After I (had) done them for a while, I got better at it, and so it got easier."
Each week focused on a different topic, with Mosaic representatives discussing topics like smoking risks, managing screen time and proper diet.
It's important that the program focuses on learning through physical activities and sit-down lessons, Lindbergh physical education teacher Chad McCoy said.
"We've done before where the kids have sat for 50 minutes, so they were sedentary," he said. "I like it where they keep them moving all the time. We never did one thing for a long amount of time, so the kids were always on the move."
Each student received a certificate for their efforts, but it also came with a visit from two fan-favorite personalities.
K.C. Wolf and Rally, the St. Joseph Mustangs' mascot, took the chance to participate in Wednesday's activities, which Howard said was one of her favorite parts.
"It's really cool because my grandpa always wanted to see the Kansas City one and he would be proud right now since I got to see the Kansas City (mascot)," she said.
Students also had the chance to chat with the mascots and receive their autographs.
"Especially with the Chiefs winning the Super Bowl, perfect timing for K.C. Wolf and Rally to come," McCoy said. "They're awesome with our kids, the kids loved them. This is probably the most excited our kids have been this whole time, so they were pumped up the whole time."
