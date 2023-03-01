Rally and K.C. Wolf signing autographs

K.C. Wolf and Rally, the St. Joseph Mustangs' mascot, sign autographs for fourth grade students Wednesday at Lindbergh Elementary School. The event marked the completion of an eight-week program with Mosaic Life Care to teach St. Joseph School District students about healthy living.

 Alex Simone | News-Press NOW

Wednesday marked a day of achievement and surprises for fourth grade students at Lindbergh Elementary School.

Lindbergh students finished the 4th Grade Celebration program in an eight-week collaboration between Mosaic Life Care and the district, aimed at teaching children to live healthily.

Alex Simone can be reached at alex.simone@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter at @NPNOWSimone.

