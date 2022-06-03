The United Way of Greater St. Joseph’s Success by 6 was founded in 1999, and since that time its goal has been to bring together childcare providers so they can learn the best practices to prepare kids for kindergarten.
Leaders at the United Way of Greater St. Joseph want to help more people find their passion for early childhood education, and they are partnering with North Central Missouri College for a workshop to do just that.
There is a shortage of educators and that extends to early childhood education, according to United Way’s Director of Children’s Initiatives Bobbie Cronk.
“Our childcare providers are looking for good, quality employees to take care of the kids and to help them learn and grow,” Cronk said. “Who would make a great early educator? Honestly, I think you have to love kids. You have a passion for helping and wanting to nurture and support kids. But I think we need a diverse group of people in our classrooms, so I don't think there's any one right person.”
There are about 30 licensed or registered childcare providers in St. Joseph, and that translates to around 1,500 kids involved in pre-kindergarten care.
An information session at 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 6, at the North Central Missouri College – North Belt center, located at 6503 North Belt Highway, will tell participants about the early childhood care path, like obtaining a CDA credential or an associate's degree.
The credential takes around a year to obtain, and it can be put towards college credit if an individual chooses to pursue additional education. There is FAFSA assistance available for those who qualify.
“You could end up paying for 10% of your college cost,” Cronk said. “That’s a pretty good deal.”
The education includes one in-person class per week and online work. It’s tailored to helping those who may be working full time or taking care of a family.
The education session is part of the United Way’s Success by 6 program. It’s a community-wide initiative that focuses on the first six years of a child’s life, which is an important time for brain development. Childcare providers play a big part in Success by 6 and the event on Monday is just one of the ways the United Way is trying to boost their strength.
