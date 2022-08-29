Children play on and around the slide on the first day of school earlier in August at the St. James Campus of the St. Joseph Catholic Academy. Nearly 700 children are enrolled in all levels of the academy, which covers five campuses.
Every privately-run education campus in St. Joseph that teaches kids at the middle and high school levels, all of which are religious in nature, is reporting healthy student counts.
There are a total of 1,417 students on the pre-kindergarten through 12th grade private school rolls. The St. Joseph School District, which reported more than 10,600 students enrolled at this time last year, will not have preliminary "seven-day" data ready until Wednesday, as classes commenced on Aug. 22; the private schools all returned from summer vacation earlier. No institution is considered to have finalized enrollment for the year until 30 days after the first day of school.
The most popular parochial school option is the newly consolidated St. Joseph Catholic Academy, which runs five campuses across town. According to Head of Schools Catherine Neumayr, 699 children are enrolled this fall in the pre-kindergarten through 12th grade range. Three campuses — St. Francis Xavier, St. James and St. Gianna — conduct preschool classes. There are 93 kids enrolled for that.
The St. James, St. Francis Xavier and Cathedral campuses teach kids in kindergarten through eighth grade. They report 430 total pupils. All 176 high schoolers continue to go to the Bishop LeBlond campus. However, the total Catholic enrollment in grades K-12 (606) is 6.3% down from 2021 (647). The most significant change occurred at St. Francis Xavier, where 199 students are enrolled, down about 17% from last year.
"St. Joseph Catholic Academy is very proud that we have returned our numbers to a pre-pandemic strength. We were able to attract seasoned and young vital professionals ready to prepare these students to transform our culture," Neumayr said. "The Academy has fortified the teachers through revitalizing the Catholic identity and academic excellence of liberal arts training and stands poised to have a remarkable opening year."
St. Joseph Christian School witnessed an increase in K-12 enrollment, to 436, up some 11.8% from 390 last year. There are also 54 students enrolled in preschool at the single campus located at the intersection of Gene Field and N. Riverside Rd. The school is on the cusp of a major milestone, in which it will pass 500 total students enrolled for the first time since its inception in 1988.
"We are thankful to have so many families that we are able to partner with that desire a Christian education for their children," said co-Superintendent Danny Maggart, head of secondary education at SJCS.
St. Paul Lutheran School reported 228 total students enrolled for formal education that begins in preschool and ends after the eighth grade; their students are then able to transfer to a high school of choice. Of that number, 87 are in preschool and 141 are in kindergarten through eighth grade. The 141 enrolled in K-8 represent a nearly 10.2% increase over the 2021 figure of 128.
Principal Kendra Fleck said this year will be particularly exciting because, for the first time since 2019, it is possible to start the school year with a 100% restoration of pre-pandemic operations.
"We are just getting back in the swing of things, and I'm happy to share the love of Jesus with some more students this year and hopefully more in years to come," Fleck said. "So, we're looking forward to a lot more in-person events and getting together to celebrate, and to do more fun things."
