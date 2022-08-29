Slide

Children play on and around the slide on the first day of school earlier in August at the St. James Campus of the St. Joseph Catholic Academy. Nearly 700 children are enrolled in all levels of the academy, which covers five campuses. 

 Marcus Clem | News-Press NOW

Every privately-run education campus in St. Joseph that teaches kids at the middle and high school levels, all of which are religious in nature, is reporting healthy student counts.

There are a total of 1,417 students on the pre-kindergarten through 12th grade private school rolls. The St. Joseph School District, which reported more than 10,600 students enrolled at this time last year, will not have preliminary "seven-day" data ready until Wednesday, as classes commenced on Aug. 22; the private schools all returned from summer vacation earlier. No institution is considered to have finalized enrollment for the year until 30 days after the first day of school. 

Marcus Clem can be reached at marcus.clem@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowClem

