SMITHVILLE, Mo. — A new Missouri program sets aside a fund composed of $25 million backed by donors throughout the state to help pay for the costs of private educators, such as the Christian schools the Herzog Foundation supports.

As explained by its proponents, the MOScholars initiative is designed to promote school choice without diverting funds that would otherwise go to public districts. That is possible because the money involved comes from individual donors, with a $500 minimum contribution required. Donations are encouraged by allowing the cancellation of up to 50% of one's income tax liability in a given year.

