The Herzog Foundation operates www.herzogtomorrowfoundation.com, a website for families to apply for funds to attend a private school of their choice if they qualify. The criteria are based on individualized education programs and income.
Elizabeth Roberts, communications director for the Herzog Foundation, speaks on Wednesday at the foundation headquarters in Smithville, Missouri. Founded in honor of the late Stanley M. Herzog, the foundation promotes Christian schools.
Ann Lachowitzer, president of the St. Joseph Catholic Academy, speaks Thursday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church. She oversees four diocesan schools in town, and promotes public support through the ‘MOScholars’ program.
The Herzog Foundation operates www.herzogtomorrowfoundation.com, a website for families to apply for funds to attend a private school of their choice if they qualify. The criteria are based on individualized education programs and income.
Elizabeth Roberts, communications director for the Herzog Foundation, speaks on Wednesday at the foundation headquarters in Smithville, Missouri. Founded in honor of the late Stanley M. Herzog, the foundation promotes Christian schools.
Ann Lachowitzer, president of the St. Joseph Catholic Academy, speaks Thursday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church. She oversees four diocesan schools in town, and promotes public support through the ‘MOScholars’ program.
SMITHVILLE, Mo. — A new Missouri program sets aside a fund composed of $25 million backed by donors throughout the state to help pay for the costs of private educators, such as the Christian schools the Herzog Foundation supports.
As explained by its proponents, the MOScholars initiative is designed to promote school choice without diverting funds that would otherwise go to public districts. That is possible because the money involved comes from individual donors, with a $500 minimum contribution required. Donations are encouraged by allowing the cancellation of up to 50% of one's income tax liability in a given year.
That means, if the total amount owed (including paycheck deductions) is $1,600, $800 can be donated to the fund each year for an equivalent tax credit. Grants of up to $6,375 are distributed from the fund to qualified students to attend school. The fund is managed by Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick, with the Herzog Foundation among those managing applications and beneficiaries, in this case via www.herzogtomorrowfoundation.com. The $6,375 awards are reserved for students who are part of an individualized education program, and families with a low socioeconomic status, as shown by income levels. No preference is given to those who will attend a secular campus vs. a religious academy.
"The MOScholars program will have no negative impact on public school funding," said Elizabeth Roberts, communications director for the foundation. "And in fact, if a student does choose to leave a public school as a result of the MOScholars program, and go to a private school instead, that public school will still get to keep those students' funds for years to come, even after the student leaves the public school."
By "students' funds," Roberts made reference to the Missouri adequacy payment, in which the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education routes $6,375 per pupil, per year to a public agency to help defray the costs of education. The overall idea is to maintain "balance" between public and private education needs, to promote the concept of "school choice."
Ann Lachowitzer, president of the St. Joseph Catholic Academy, works with the Bright Futures Fund, an extension of MOScholars that is sponsored by the Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph. That program, available via https://www.brightfuturesfund.org/moscholars.html, likewise offers $6,375 grants.
"Because of programs like this, I think we're going to see growth for everyone," Lachowitzer said. "We're going to see growth for Christian schools, for St. Paul Lutheran School, for smaller schools throughout the region, as well as our Catholic schools. I think that parents are becoming more familiar with their options in education, and they're making a decision on what is the best route for their child."
The Herzog Foundation, established in 2020 after the August 2019 death of benefactor Stanley M. Herzog, is putting the finishing touches on its new headquarters in Smithville, Missouri. Since its founding, it has provided more than 150 scholarships to students, including 91 beneficiaries from its MOScholars program it announced on Aug. 5.
"Our broad mission is to advance Christian education," Roberts said. "But when it comes to the MOScholars program, we are working with all kinds of schools. We're working with Christian schools, secular schools, wherever families would like to send their children, that is where we would like for them to go."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.