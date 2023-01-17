Big changes coming to Mark Twain Elementary
Video play button

Mark Twain Elementary School opened its doors in 1954 at a time when parents didn't worry much about whether a child was ready for kindergarten.

Nearly 70 years later, early childhood education has emerged as a critical indicator of future success in school. For St. Joseph, kindergarten readiness leaves much to be desired.

Greg Kozol can be reached at greg.kozol@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowKozol.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.