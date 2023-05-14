David Hart

Dave Hart, interim police chief, speaks in March at his office. Hart says the St. Joseph Police Department wants to provide up to nine school resource officers to the St. Joseph School District, but can't do until it becomes fully staffed. 

 File photo | News-Press NOW

The St. Joseph School District lacks enough school resource officers to cover all buildings at all operational hours, reflecting a broader supply issue. 

Were all needs to be met, there would be 10 law sworn law enforcement assigned to protect local public schools: nine police officers, and one sheriff's deputy. 

Marcus Clem can be reached at marcus.clem@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowClem

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.