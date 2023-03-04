Grundy County 8th grader, Julianna Mullins, will be representing Northwest Missouri at the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington D.C.
The top spellers in Northwest Missouri worked their way through a list of challenging words at Mosaic’s emPowerU facility on Saturday to earn a spot to showcase their spelling skills at the national level.
Julianna Mullins walked away with the first-place title after spelling her championship word ‘musketeers.’
“I’m pretty nervous and still sweaty right now but I’m happy I get to represent Northwest Missouri,” Mullins said.
Mullins said she spent a great amount of time studying for today’s event and now it has all paid off for her.
“I believe that if you do the best at everything you do, you benefit from it,” she said. “I practiced for this every night and my mom would quiz me on the words. It all paid off.”
Karen Heyde-Lipanovich, County Spelling Bee Coordinator, said she is truly impressed with how every student performed at the Spelling Bee today.
“I am beyond proud of these kids,” she said. “This is more challenging than what they did a few weeks ago. All of these students competed against the top spellers in their region. They should all be walking away with their heads high.”
Heyde-Lipanovich offered one piece of advice for Mullins as she heads to D.C, to ‘soak it in.’
“This is going to be a memory that she and her family remembers for a lifetime,” she said. “No matter what the outcome is this trip is one I want her to enjoy and most importantly, I want her to believe in her abilities.”
Mullins said she will try to keep a clear mind, just as she did today, when she's spelling at the National Spelling Bee.
“It was a bit intimidating that I knew no one in this room today,” she said. “...But I’m going to try and keep the same positive mindset I did today when I’m at the National Championship. I’ll try to not look at the cameras and picture myself spelling in my bedroom.”
Mullins will be competing at the Scripps National Spelling Bee in May.
