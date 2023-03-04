Northwest Missouri Regional Spelling Bee

Grundy County 8th grader, Julianna Mullins, will be representing Northwest Missouri at the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington D.C.

The top spellers in Northwest Missouri worked their way through a list of challenging words at Mosaic’s emPowerU facility on Saturday to earn a spot to showcase their spelling skills at the national level.

Jenna Wilson can be reached at jenna.wilson@newspressnow.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.