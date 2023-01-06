McGinnis

Local educators need to get more kids into preschool to give them the best possible foundation for K-12 classes, and they may find space for that at Mark Twain Elementary. 

To add on to that capacity, one of the existing schools needs to be converted to early childhood learning or a new structure has to be acquired. Mark Twain is the most likely building to be converted.

Marcus Clem can be reached at marcus.clem@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowClem

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.