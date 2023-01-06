Local educators need to get more kids into preschool to give them the best possible foundation for K-12 classes, and they may find space for that at Mark Twain Elementary.
To add on to that capacity, one of the existing schools needs to be converted to early childhood learning or a new structure has to be acquired. Mark Twain is the most likely building to be converted.
Dlo DuVall, director of special programs, spoke about the problems underlying this situation before the governing body of the St. Joseph School District and assembled community members on Thursday. She said data indicates less than half, or 44%, of incoming children each year have mastered certain basic skills that support learning in kindergarten.
"So that tells us that really, our kids are coming to us in kindergarten not ready for school," DuVall said. "That means that we would like to propose additional classrooms for early childhood ... and with that, we would like to offer more spots."
The size of each incoming class typically numbers in the high 700s or low 800s. No more than half of that cohort can be placed in current preschool classrooms, and spaces at the St. Joseph Early Learning Center (formerly Lake Contrary School) are assigned based on need. The Mark Twain concept is the recommendation by Superintendent Gabe Edgar and his team, but until it is acted upon by the Board of Education, it is just a concept.
"We have to get these kids ready for kindergarten, and it's our job to give them the best in this type of education," Edgar said. "So, we're not only invested in the education, we're also invested in the community. And I think this is just the right thing to do."
Edgar said he anticipates the conversion proposal, as with any change in status for a school, will cause its share of public concern and controversy. The district has spoken for months about how a reduction in K-5 and K-6 facilities will be occurring in the near future, as there is too much capacity at that level.
"In my five years here, we've been to that line several times, and I told my Superintendent's Cabinet on Monday morning that I'm ready to cross that line," he said.
Should the Mark Twain idea go through, neighboring Coleman, Edison and Parkway elementary schools would see students who would have been assigned to Mark Twain go to one of those three instead. A re-drawing of boundary lines would be required.
The decision is likely to be set in stone by the February board of education meeting, with initial decisions made at this month's meeting, set for 5:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, at the Troester Media Center.
