Superintendent Gabe Edgar introduces a survey on Tuesday for members of the St. Joseph School District Facilities Planning Committee to fill out, as they consider the district's future, during a meeting at the Troester Media Center.
Local schools likely will see big changes in the months to come, but before then, the St. Joseph School District aims to define what the result ought to be.
"I think we have a vision," Superintendent Gabe Edgar said. "We have a vision that was made by several community members over the last 18 months."
Edgar introduced on Tuesday the first step: a questionnaire called "What's the vision for SJSD?" Subsequent plans will evolve before a final Board of Education vote in December, with the goal of changes taking effect in August 2024 for the 2024-2025 academic year.
The use of the term "vision" refers to the Vision Forward process of 2022, which led to the development of five general objectives. Participants on Tuesday were asked to rank them. The Facilities Planning Committee members completed the survey, and it will be shared with DLR Architecture Group of Overland Park, Kansas, to prepare a strategic plan.
"Instead of wasting $200,000 to pay DLR to come up with a grand scheme, I thought, let's narrow the focus a little bit," Edgar said. "If we narrow the focus, it's not going to cost near as much time and money."
In no particular order, the five objectives are:
1) Balance enrollment levels in each building, so that one high school or middle school's population does not significantly differ from another's.
2) Streamline resources, so that duplicate or unnecessary expenses do not occur, and to promote fairness between peer school buildings.
3) Adopt a new middle school model across the district. Whether sixth-graders are taken out of the elementary schools, or not, the idea at hand is to be consistent. This would set aside the divided model of today, wherein some elementary schools are K-5, and others are K-6.
"I personally think sixth grade should stay in elementary," said Assistant Superintendent Ashly McGinnis. "I think they have a stronger sense of community when they're in elementary ... As well, Bode (Middle School) doesn't have the capacity and Truman (Middle School) doesn't have the capacity for those sixth-graders. I think there's an opportunity, too, for sixth-graders to be leaders among elementary schoolers."
4) Create a true "feeder pattern" so that kids who go to elementary school together stay together in a logical progression through 12th grade, and there is no confusion about which schools they will attend each year.
5) Renovate, repurpose or close buildings that are too expensive to maintain or simply not needed. In addition, committee members heard Tuesday a new middle school likely needs to be constructed on the South Side.
District leaders will be focusing on the high school and middle school levels of education, although changes to elementary schools are also coming down the pike. Those changes are to be governed by what ends up happening with sixth-graders.
School board member Whitney Lanning said she prioritizes enrollment balance, among the five options featured on Tuesday's survey.
"We can have better resource disbursement, we can have, you know, happier teachers, happier students," she said. "I think right now we have a lot of facilities that are really bursting at the seams because of closures that happened years ago. If we can create more equitable enrollment across the district, we're going to be in better shape."
