Blue Springs R-IV School District of Jackson County, Missouri, initiated a spate of Kansas City-area summer class shutdowns on Wednesday when it reported that someone had made non-specific threats of a mass shooting affecting the district.
The Blue Springs R-IV School District and nine other education institutions in the area of Jackson County, Missouri, canceled summer classes Wednesday after someone made a non-specific threat of a mass shooting, leading to one arrest.
"We are pleased the report the situation has been resolved," the district said in a Wednesday morning announcement. "Our Department of Public Safety has been communicating with the Blue Springs Police Department and the FBI, who have been working to locate the individual in question. We can tell you the person who made the threat has been taken into custody. We have been given the all-clear to resume summer school and all activities tomorrow, June 16."
There have been no closures near St. Joseph or otherwise outside the vicinity of Blue Springs, and there is no cause to believe that a threat remains active to anyone with respect to this incident, local officials said.
The FBI participated in the inquiry about the threat. KCUR 89.3 FM reported that Jackson County prosecutors are considering one or more charges of making a terroristic threat with regard to the suspect, an unnamed male. Which school or other environment the suspect is said to have threatened, and in precisely what manner, has not been specified.
In addition to Blue Springs, the following agencies called off class at least for Wednesday pending the investigation.
