With Earth Day on Saturday, the St. Joseph School District, Missouri Western University, St. Joseph Master Gardeners, and Schneider Electric teamed up to celebrate and educate the students at Pershing Elementary School.
Pershing Elementary School students are gardening in celebration of Earth Day.
Pershing students spent the afternoon creating solar cars, solar buggies and gardening.
Aceyn Lankford, a sixth grader at Pershing Elementary School, said he was enjoying all of the Earth Day festivities.
David Castillo, also a sixth grader at Pershing Elementary School said he was enjoying learning more about Earth Day.
Students at Pershing Elementary School celebrated Earth Day a little early on Monday with the help of local organizations that came together to teach about the planet.
The St. Joseph School District, Missouri Western University, St. Joseph Master Gardeners and Schneider Electric teamed up to educate students ahead of Earth Day on Saturday.
Peter Hinkle with Schneider Electric said this first-ever Earth Day celebration is a great way to align these different groups.
“We're doing a host of different events with a number of different grade levels throughout the district,” Hinkle said. “This is kind of the culmination of a lot of hard work by both parties and all the different teams that we've kind of pulled together.”
Pershing students spent the afternoon creating solar cars, solar buggies and gardening. Mayor John Josendale and Superintendent Gabe Edgar attended the event.
“I think Mayor Josendale said it great at his State of the City speech last week,” Hinkle said. “He really highlighted the fact that to raise St. Joseph up, a lot of these different community groups from the school district to the city, to the county, to the university, need to come together.”
Hinkle said Earth Day is a great way to honor Josendale’s message and foster those communal relationships.
“We thought this was a great way to kind of live his message of bringing everybody together from a mayoral perspective and develop this Earth Day activity for these different groups and different organizations," Hinkle said.
Aceyn Lankford, a sixth-grader at Pershing, said he was enjoying all of the Earth Day festivities.
“We’re building sunlight-reacting cars, and I think it’s fun but it's really hard to make,” Lankford said.
David Castillo, also a sixth-grader at Pershing, said he was enjoying learning more about Earth Day.
“We’re celebrating Earth Day and that helps make sure we don’t litter,” Castillo said.
Hinkle said the response from both students and faculty has been great so far.
“It was great to hear their excitement, you know, probably to get out of school and not have to sit there and learn from a book but I think there’s also excitement to do some hands-on learning when it comes to sustainability,” Hinkle said. “Part of the solar car and bug experience is learning about solar and renewable power, which is becoming a big hot topic across the country.”
Schneider Electric hopes to make this Earth Day celebration an annual event and provide more opportunities for students.
“I think it’s important that students are able to get out of their day-to-day sitting in their classroom and actually to experience hands-on opportunities for learning,” Hinkle said.
