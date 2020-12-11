St. Joseph-area agencies are working together to try to counteract the negative effects of what has been a troubling year for many, and especially local teens.
Led by the City of St. Joseph Health Department, the group includes the United Way Leadership St. Joseph program and the St. Joseph School District for the stated purpose of helping students in Buchanan County build resiliency to toxic stress: As SJSD social worker Jean West explains it, when young people encounter too much adversity of the kind that has been fueled by COVID-19 on multiple fronts, their "fight or flight" instinct can essentially shut down higher functioning processes of learning and development into adulthood.
"What I hear from students is that their normal routines are obviously different, but their relationships with their family, their friends, have been changed," West said. "With holidays, we're not able to get together. Friend groups are so incredibly important when you're talking about middle school and high school students. And they're, in a lot of cases, you know, they're not getting together with those friends in order to be safe."
Misty Snider, youth services manager for the downtown St. Joseph Public Library, said the challenge now is as much about helping young people heal from long separation from their loved ones and from normal activities and adventures previous generations took for granted.
"Just the impact that one adult can make on a kid's life is so profound," she said.
In service of these goals, the project produced aid packages for general distribution to students, with most of the constituent families receiving their packages in late November. The contents of the packages include a journal; a flyer disc; a pencil and bookmark inscribed with messages meant to reassure those going through tough times; and a printed infographic. The infographic references a study conducted 20 years ago on Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs), and presents findings on methods to combat toxic stress. Also included in the package are a resource guide for teens prepared by the St. Joseph Youth Alliance and a flyer promoting a similar YWCA program.
West said some of the aid packages remain to be collected, primarily by families who are enrolled in the St. Joseph Schools Virtual Academy, the entirely online system of education the district launched this semester. They can be collected at the school which a student would be designated to attend, if they were not enrolled in the academy.
"For whoever may be concerned that this level of stress is impacting our kids, we want to be able to do whatever we can to help them lower anxiety, lower depression, and help our kids to be as well as possible," West said.