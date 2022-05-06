Gov. Mike Parson toured the most advanced high school-level technical school in rural Northwest Missouri on Friday.
The Northwest Technical School of Maryville, Missouri, a facility run by the Maryville R-II school district with contributions from North Central Missouri College, Northwest Missouri State University and Missouri Western State University, has been established for decades in the instruction of varied practical fields. Enrollment grants access to 10 programs such as agriculture, health science technology, welding and auto mechanics.
Parson said it is essential for public educators to identify which interests areas like these — which are in constant demand for new workers — most appeal to young people so that they can be recruited into qualifying professionally as early as possible. By these means, it becomes more likely that kids will stay in that field for the length of a career.
"I mean, some of them have had over a hundred hours' worth of experience in, for example, nursing homes and the health care system," Parson said. "That's what we want them to be doing, to be sure that this is the field that they want to go into, and that they will stay in it. And I think for me, the biggest opportunity in that is to make sure we are building up Missouri's workforce."
Aside from showing off what the tech school has to offer, director Jeremy Ingraham sought to use the occasion of Parson's tour to show what practical benefits state and local tax dollars have bought for students and families in the Maryville area. There is an ever-present desire to obtain more state funding, as school districts usually have to assume the lion's share of these costs with local revenues only.
"Obviously, you've gotta have money to be able to do the things we do," Ingraham said. "So, one of the things we talked about today is a lot of the grants that come to schools, and what that's being used for. We showcase these students learning and the tools that they're using to do that with the project-based learning that we were able to show to the governor today."
More support is likely on the way, as Missouri legislators passed a $49 billion spending plan that is being touted as generous to education agencies, largely enabled by a 9.4% increase in tax revenues over 2021. For the sake of example, an amount of $37 million is being slated to increase minimum teacher salaries to $38,000 annually, and $214 million is provided for transportation needs statewide. Parson is expected to sign the 19-bill budget package essentially in its present form, though he has the authority of a line-item veto for specific spending areas.
