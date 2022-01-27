Gov. Mike Parson vowed Thursday that increased state and federally funded aid dollars will be delivered to higher education campuses, contingent on what leaders earn with their plans for growth.
Parson journeyed to Northwest Missouri State University for a roundtable talk with about two dozen key organization chiefs who each have a stake in collegiate affairs. These included St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Natalie Redmond, Commissioner Scott Burnham, R-Buchanan County, and University President Elizabeth Kennedy of Missouri Western. Northwest's leadership had its own delegation led by Provost Jamie Hooyman and Chairman John Moore of the Board of Regents, sitting alongside various Nodaway County leaders.
In a follow-on conversation with local media, Parson defined his standard of a wise investment within higher education.
"You're going to have to prove to us that what you're going to be doing is helpful, beneficial to the entire state of Missouri," he said. "So if you just want to go up there and build a pretty building for something because it looks good on campus, we're not interested in that at all, I'll tell you right now. It must be connected with workforce."
Hooyman spoke to how both local public universities are equipped to help.
"It's not just about getting a student here," she said. "It's about helping that student be successful. Because if we get them here, that's great, but if they complete here, then we've accomplished what we set out to do, and what MoWest sets out to do, which is make good citizens and contribute to leadership in workforce development."
Parson, a Republican, said it shall be a top priority in his remaining three years of office to use the state's universities as a source of vital new workers in health care, manufacturing and economic development. This will, in part, be enabled by the American Rescue Plan Act of March 2021, via which President Joe Biden has directed some $2.6 billion passed by Congress toward Missouri.
Parson said he is not eager to encourage federal deficit spending, but that he intends to accept and appropriately invest the money. State-funded appropriations shall add on to this. To that end, Parson described state finances as in the best condition that he has seen in his political career, and that is what he is concerned with.
"For me, I don't want to see the federal government go into any more debt," he said. "I really don't ... but I don't control the federal government. They made the decision to send that money to our state, that money is here. What we got to figure out is how to invest it wisely."
Missouri Western has benefited from state and federal aid money, particularly in the wake of the troubles of 2020. Kennedy's first day in office that summer as (then interim) president took place amid a visit to Northwest by Parson.
"Missouri Western has taken the opportunity to say, 'What can we do, and who can we work with?' It's important that all levels of higher education are working with our business, industry and health professions to provide the work force that we need," Kennedy said.
