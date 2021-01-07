Area college campuses will realize millions in restored funding after actions by Gov. Mike Parson to undo monies held back in the previous year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Parson, a Republican, announced at a news conference in Jefferson City that $68 million in federal budget stabilization fund appropriations will be redirected to the Show Me State's public universities, including Missouri Western State University, which will receive just under $2 million. Northwest Missouri State University, which has a larger overall budget, receives a proportionally higher award of just under $2.8 million.
Darrell Morrison, Western's vice president of finance and administration, said the money can be spent only on deferred maintenance projects, including boilers and chillers for campus HVAC equipment, roof repairs and replacements and parking lot work. The overseeing Board of Governors will have to vote on accepting the funds — as it must do for all considerations over $100,000 — but the state, in coordination with the administration of interim president Dr. Elizabeth Kennedy, already has determined specifically how each dollar will be spent.
"The projects were deferred in the sense of, 'deferred maintenance' just means that we don't have the money to fix what needs to be fixed," Morrison said. "That's the easiest way to say that."
At his news conference, alongside Zora Mulligan, Missouri commissioner of higher education, Parson described how he restricted the funds last year because tax revenues had been dramatically impacted by the economic consequences of the pandemic.
However, "comprehensive reviews" have previously found maintenance projects statewide are a pressing need for investment, and so when the state began to realize a level of tax revenues that was better than expected, untangling the previously designated dollars became a priority.
"These funds will help provide much-needed support to our public universities, just as they have done for our communities," Parson said.
As Morrison described it, the funds will enable work that is overdue.
"We've got multiple needs on the campus and this will help us correct some of our infrastructure needs," he said.
In a news release, Mulligan acknowledged these concerns and the ways to go about addressing them "aren't flashy," but are nonetheless of paramount importance.
"We are grateful funds are being released to address deferred maintenance on our campuses and appreciate the governor's continued support," Mulligan said.