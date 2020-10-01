Gov. Mike Parson named a new member to the Missouri Western State University Board of Governors Thursday, according to his office.
Lisa Norton of St. Joseph previously served as a professor of accounting at the university for 14 years and has most recently worked as president and chief operating officer at BioZyme Inc. of St. Joseph. She has held that role since 2018 and has been with the company since 2013, according to its website.
Norton was a finalist for the YWCA Women of Merit Award in 2018, and originally was educated on the baccalaureate and undergraduate levels in accounting at the University of Missouri in Columbia, Missouri. She will officially become a member of the MWSU Board of Governors at its next meeting at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 22 at the Blum Student Union on campus.