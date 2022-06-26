In addition to summer reading programs at local libraries, there are things parents can do at home to keep children from falling behind in the summer.
Sarah Sieg, a youth services librarian at Rolling Hills Library, said it’s important for parents to model the act of reading for their children.
“Let them catch you reading, so to speak. They want to imitate you,” Sieg said. “They will imitate what they see. So, be positive about your reading, too.”
By modeling the acts of reading and writing, parents are making learning an interactive experience with their children. Kelsey Davis, a seventh grade ELA teacher at Robidoux Middle School, said when she’s at home and pulls out a book, her kids usually get out a book, too. She said it’s important for parents to consciously make the choice to be involved in their children’s learning and ask about what they’re reading.
“Having conversations at the dinner table about what they’ve been reading,” Davis said. “That keeps them in practice of those really important literacy skills that we’ve been working on all year.”
Another way to spark children’s interest in reading over the summer is to let them have a say in what they read. It’s OK for children to read books a little below or above their normal reading level as long as reading is still enjoyable.
Beth Zahnd, a kindergarten teacher at Bessie Ellison Elementary School, said if parents don’t know what books to get their child, start by finding out what he or she liked to read during the school year.
“They develop a love for certain authors in our classroom library, and I think parents can still say, ‘Hey, I saw this new book by Mo Willems. Have you read this one at school? Let’s read it together,’” Zahnd said.
If parents are still unsure what books to get, they should use their resources. Davis said she’s seen many parents use social media to find out what children’s books are recommended by other parents. Parents are also welcome to contact teachers at the SJSD for help.
“If a parent ever contacted me over the summer asking about reading resources for their kids, that email would get responded to very quickly,” Davis said. “I don’t think any teacher in the St. Joseph School District is going to turn away an email from a parent in the summer asking for help to encourage your child to read or write.”
But not just books, any form of reading is encouraged in the summer. Kids can listen to audiobooks, podcasts, read graphic novels, picture books or whatever it is that they enjoy. Davis said as long as a child is reading, it doesn’t matter.
“My son loves to get on Yahoo News and read Yahoo News,” Davis said. “That’s fantastic literacy support ... even if it’s reading sports articles, reading magazine articles, it doesn’t always necessarily have to be a novel.”
Sieg said making reading an experience can help, as well, such as making a weekly trip to the library. This summer, the Rolling Hills Library is doing a reading program called “Oceans of Possibilities,” which encourages children to read and rewards them with games and prizes.
Along with reading, teachers stress it’s just as important to practice writing skills throughout the summer. This can be done in practical forms such as journaling or writing out the grocery list.
Overall, they said it comes down to parents influencing a child’s love for literacy.
“The connection that we can have with families is so important because the parents are their first teachers,” Zahnd said. “And I rely on that heavily when they come into the classroom.”
