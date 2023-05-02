A panel meeting Tuesday heard how reducing harshness on high school graduation credits, in the case of missed class, is one idea that could improve student outcomes.
The concept is part of the 2023-24 academic services improvement plan, a draft shared with the Academics Committee, composed of St. Joseph Board of Education members, district leaders and members of the public. The plan, presented by Assistant Superintendent Ashly McGinnis, has five defined goals, on test scores, attendance, preparation of students for the future, graduation rates and social-emotional learning. The graduation plan drew the most conversation on Tuesday.
"Under this plan, we would no longer be taking away credit just for non-attendance," McGinnis said. "They would be making up the time."
As things stand, students who miss eight or more full class days in a single term, unexcused, are in danger of losing graduation credits. As the state minimum to get a high school diploma is 24 credits, or six credits per academic year, the loss of one credit can have a big impact.
McGinnis said the district has observed situations in which students abandon hope of graduating on time after they miss too much class; they "shut down." So long as they are willing to make up the missed time gradually, this need not be the case, McGinnis explained to the committee. Board member Isaura Garcia, the committee chairwoman, supports the idea.
"It's going to be beneficial to go ahead and not take the kids' opportunity to graduate only if they missed eight days of school," she said. "I think this way, we can help our graduation rate, because I really would love to see our graduation rate higher than 90%."
Currently, only about 77.6% of all high schoolers, out of an eligible class that tends to be slightly less or slightly more than 800 per year, graduate on time. The district wants to raise this to at least 80%.
Revising the attendance policy to reduce credit denials is one way to accomplish this. Another, according to the plan, is to "establish and maintain community partnerships to provide relevant and unique educational pathways."
In essence, school has to get more interesting so that kids show up, and so that they are ready to enter the workforce, join the military or enter higher education when they graduate. Attendance itself is below 80%, but the district believes it can correct that problem by the end of the current year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.