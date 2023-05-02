Plan

A panel meeting Tuesday heard how reducing harshness on high school graduation credits, in the case of missed class, is one idea that could improve student outcomes.

The concept is part of the 2023-24 academic services improvement plan, a draft shared with the Academics Committee, composed of St. Joseph Board of Education members, district leaders and members of the public. The plan, presented by Assistant Superintendent Ashly McGinnis, has five defined goals, on test scores, attendance, preparation of students for the future, graduation rates and social-emotional learning. The graduation plan drew the most conversation on Tuesday. 

