Dave Hinde, center, speaks on Tuesday during the Facilities Planning Committee meeting at the Troester Media Center, alongside panel member Brett Esely and Board of Education member Isaura Garcia, right.
There are too many students in some elementary schools, and not enough in others, and a long-term plan is needed to address such concerns, St. Joseph School District leaders heard Tuesday.
At a Facilities Planning Committee meeting, Superintendent Gabe Edgar asked DLR Architecture Group of Overland Park, Kansas, to lay out multiple broad plans for its buildings. The committee will get a look at the result in May. In the meantime, work is continuing to try to correct situations like the overpopulation of Lindbergh Elementary School, which has nearly 500 pupils, while several peer campuses have no more than 250.
“DLR agreed to look at it, at no cost at this point,” Edgar said. “They took all of our ideas, we had papers all over the walls, and they took pictures and took it all back. They’re supposed to be devising something for us. So in the next couple of weeks, you as a committee will get that, and that’s what will drive the April meeting.”
The way this will be corrected is by redrawing school boundaries at every grade level and enforcing them. Edgar has determined it’s too late to do this in time for 2023-24 classes, so the aim is to get a plan implemented in the months to come for the academic year starting in August 2024. It could go in any number of directions, and the committee has no power to implement one, only to help present a final proposal to the full Board of Education.
One possibility is to reduce the number of operational elementary schools, down to as few as eight. There are currently 14, although there will be 13 when Mark Twain School begins teaching preschoolers only in August.
Whitney Lanning, a committee member who is also running for the school board, said that’s a nonstarter for her. Lanning was the only candidate among the nine on the ballot who attended Tuesday.
“The answer is not cutting schools,” she said. “It’s not closing schools. It’s using what we have and investing in what we have. And I think that’s the way we’re going to get to improvement.”
Dave Hinde, another Facilities Committee member, said bold leadership is needed on school buildings. Old structures can’t be maintained forever, and the passage of a bond to fund new construction would be prudent. There is no reason this concern should be resource-competitive with other challenges the district is facing, he said.
“I think one thing we’ve looked at in our town is ‘either or,’ in that we’re either going to address facilities or behavior issues and attendance,” he said. “And now I think we’re going to have to look at it as ‘both, and.’ We’re going to have to look at it as all of those things so that we can have a viable school district here in St. Joseph.”
(1) comment
Good for Lanning for bringing up the Lindbergh issues.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.