Brett Esely Dave Hinde Isaura Garcia

Dave Hinde, center, speaks on Tuesday during the Facilities Planning Committee meeting at the Troester Media Center, alongside panel member Brett Esely and Board of Education member Isaura Garcia, right.

 Marcus Clem | News-Press NOW

There are too many students in some elementary schools, and not enough in others, and a long-term plan is needed to address such concerns, St. Joseph School District leaders heard Tuesday.

At a Facilities Planning Committee meeting, Superintendent Gabe Edgar asked DLR Architecture Group of Overland Park, Kansas, to lay out multiple broad plans for its buildings. The committee will get a look at the result in May. In the meantime, work is continuing to try to correct situations like the overpopulation of Lindbergh Elementary School, which has nearly 500 pupils, while several peer campuses have no more than 250.

weathergal

Good for Lanning for bringing up the Lindbergh issues.

