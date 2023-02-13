Dlo DuVall Casey Housman

Casey Housman, coordinator of maintenance and warehousing for the St. Joseph School District, gestures on Monday to illustrate the scale of repairs that may be prudent throughout district buildings at an SJSD Finance Committee meeting.

 Marcus Clem | News-Press NOW

Local schools once didn't have enough money to take care of maintenance needs. Now, the money is there, and so is a lot of work.

The finance committee of the St. Joseph School District conferred on Monday to study the prudence of 19 capital improvement projects. Initially valued at $2,174,711, the final amount for these items won't be known until the Board of Education first puts them for a private sector bid, and then selects a winning bid for each one.

