Casey Housman, coordinator of maintenance and warehousing for the St. Joseph School District, gestures on Monday to illustrate the scale of repairs that may be prudent throughout district buildings at an SJSD Finance Committee meeting.
Local schools once didn't have enough money to take care of maintenance needs. Now, the money is there, and so is a lot of work.
The finance committee of the St. Joseph School District conferred on Monday to study the prudence of 19 capital improvement projects. Initially valued at $2,174,711, the final amount for these items won't be known until the Board of Education first puts them for a private sector bid, and then selects a winning bid for each one.
That all will happen before the end of the current fiscal year on June 30, and then the work will be done before July 1, 2024. Time is of the essence because bidding and construction all consume space on the calendar, and because these roof, entryway, asphalt and other projects are a matter of student and staff well-being.
"It can make a huge difference, because you know, our buildings, they're fairly older (on average)," said Mickey Gill, director of operations. "And if you don't maintain our buildings, it comes to a point where it's a safety concern for our students and staff. We never want to put our kids in jeopardy of anything that would harm them, so these projects are pretty much geared toward safety."
Panel leaders stressed that until public votes take place, money is not being spent, but that a public understanding of what's in the offing needs to develop. That's because the district has enough budget space to take care of overdue fixes. All of these would've been done gradually over time, but a previous decade that saw budget cuts peaking in 2017 and 2018 made that impossible. A combination of state and federal funding windfalls and higher-than-expected tax revenues has created more flexibility.
"So we are, I think at the beginning in the year we projected a 27.9% surplus in operating funds," said Assistant Superintendent Robert Sigrist, who oversees all district finances. "I think we're still right around 27% on that. I'll bring the latest figures on that once we meet next month."
Within the roughly $2.2 million figure, items that stand out in terms of their expense include $250,000 to combat erosion and improve water retention at Carden Park Elementary School, and nearly $500,000 combined in roofing and heating/ventilation/air-conditioning at the St. Joseph Early Learning Center, located at Lake Contrary. Another example of note is $200,000 in possible costs for new playground equipment at Edison Elementary.
