Apple Bus Co. could continue to serve the St. Joseph School District after members of a key panel informally agreed on Monday to consider keeping the relationship between the organizations in place.
The school district's finance committee is not empowered to OK any new contract or extension, but the Board of Education will be asked to retain Apple Bus services at its next meeting, based on Gabe Edgar's advice. The alternatives are to rewrite the contract and/or request competitive bids.
The assistant superintendent, who chairs the committee, said he wanted to discuss the matter Monday to explain why — in his opinion — Apple Bus remains a good service provider, and why it is not necessarily in the district's best interests to seek greener pastures.
"Right now, we're kind of a big fish in a little pond, and we very well could easily become a small fish in a great big pond," Edgar said.
The district pays Apple about $5 million per year — costs vary depending on usage — to operate about 90 buses. Such usage is insignificant compared to, among other examples, Atlanta Public Schools or Minneapolis Public Schools, Edgar noted.
The school board is expected to vote on this at its meeting scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 22, at the Downtown district office.
