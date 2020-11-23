Because of COVID-19, trips overseas have been largely out of the question for most international destinations this year, and the effect is mirrored on every college campus in the region.
Missouri Western State University, in a year that saw a 10% overall enrollment dip, lost half of its roughly 100 full-time overseas students. Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas, lost five full-time overseas students. Both colleges had no new exchange student arrivals for the fall.
“Let’s talk about a term, ‘comprehensive internationalization,’ where it’s not just about international students coming in or domestic students studying abroad, but it is an exchange of ideas in the classroom that goes beyond what’s happening locally, to what’s happening globally,” said Dr. Melissa Mace, Missouri Western’s vice president of enrollment management. “Then that conversation becomes even more robust and more interesting and more firsthand. That’s what we’re missing right now.”
Most students study with an F-1 authorization for four to six years, and then are eligible for OPT, or optional practical training, in which — after having earned a degree — they may work in the U.S. in their field of study for a period of time before going back home, or obtaining a more permanent employment visa. In most cases, while studying students can’t hold any type of employment off campus and must show an ability to cover all tuition, books, room and board expenses with their own savings or via money from loved ones at home. They pay full out-of-state tuition and special fees.
For all of these reasons, and the closely related inability of U.S. students to study abroad, Benedictine College’s Avery Miller said that life on campus just isn’t the same. The college did report a record undergraduate enrollment this year. Recruitment for the coming year is also set back by Miller’s own inability to travel to meet with prospective overseas students.
“So we’ve been working on a lot of virtual fairs, virtual high school visits, all online obviously, a lot of Zoom meetings, one-on-one with students, too,” she said. “However, it’s just, it’s definitely not the same.”
For the 50 internationals Western did retain, and the 35 Benedictine kept, it’s largely a case of students deciding to stay in the U.S. on their F-1 visas and wait out the pandemic because of fears they won’t be allowed to return if they go home as many often do during summer breaks and other gaps in coursework. The ongoing pandemic has an effect on the psychology of overseas families and their willingness to plan for future studies in the U.S., as Mace described it.
“Parents in other countries are just like parents in the United States,” she said. “They ask, ‘Do I want to send my 18-year-old 20,000 miles away where I can’t get to them?’ And, ‘I don’t know if those people, who I don’t know, are going to take good care of my child.’”