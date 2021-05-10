Within the next week, everyone who holds a job by or through a Missouri state agency must return to the office for in-person work, but local educators are already there for the most part.
Gov. Mike Parson announced earlier this month that by Monday, May 17, all state buildings must be open and accessible to the public during normal business hours, and related employees must be on duty at designated sites. This includes all agencies subject to the jurisdiction of the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and the Missouri of Higher Education and Workforce Development. Locally, examples include Missouri Western State University, Northwest Missouri State University and the St. Joseph School District, among several others. COVID-19 screening and testing protocols, with associated quarantine periods in cases of a positive test or confirmed contact with an infected person, are to remain in place.
"With COVID-19 vaccines now readily available across the state and virus activity at its lowest levels since (the) early days of the pandemic, we are confident that it is safe to return to pre-COVID-19 work settings and schedules," Parson said.
Kent Heier, a spokesperson for Missouri Western, said the university is reviewing the decision and the extent to which it will affect public higher education in general remains to be determined.
"The directive would have little practical effect on our campus because with some limited exceptions for those in special circumstances, our employees have been working on campus and our offices have been open for several months," Heier said.
Eileen Houston-Stewart, spokesperson for the St. Joseph School District, and Mark Hornickel, spokesperson for Northwest Missouri State, offered similar assessments: As part of their own pre-established planning, local public educators have arranged for in-person services for some time now. Each of the three agencies advises people indoors to follow practices such as frequent handwashing and maintenance of social distancing. All three also require face coverings while indoors. Parson's order does not affect any of these concerns.
Over the course of the school year, leaders in these agencies have increasingly become of one mind in that entirely remote operations are not what they are for, and were only to be continued as long as was necessary during the pandemic.
Nevertheless, the school district will retain its all-online Noyes Virtual Academy, based at the former elementary school at 1415 N. 26th St. As they did before, both area universities will continue to offer several online classes and degrees. For all of these programs, while the staff is able to work from home as needed, the norm is to conduct coursework from the office.
Asked Monday for its own input, DESE referred a reporter to Parson's statement. The Higher Education department did not respond.
