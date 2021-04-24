A decision by the St. Joseph Board of Education to re-open and refurbish Lake Contrary Elementary School is causing some to question whether that plan needs to be reconsidered.
The board voted at the end of March to spend $312,000, most of which represents investments in new classroom technology and contingency funding, in order to consolidate all pre-K classes at one location for St. Joseph public school students. The plan is to realize this as early as the coming fall 2021 semester.
Jeff Bird, who spent his kindergarten through sixth grade years at Lake Contrary, is among those in the South Side who lamented its closure in 2018. He’s a proud alumnus of Benton High School, and his two sons walked for commencement in Cardinal red, the youngest in 2005. The neighborhood deserves more investment in locally oriented education, in his stated view.
“But, you know, I think it’s just time we let it go,” he said of the school.
As always, it’s about location, location, location. When a previous school board voted to trim its expenses in the midst of a budget crisis and shut Lake Contrary down, Bird noted, the school’s relative remoteness southwest on Alabama Street — relatively far from the core of the district — was cited as a reason why St. Joe could go without it. That has not changed.
“I think a more central location would be better,” said Bird, who is in favor of the basic idea of concentrating all pre-K services in one building. “In talking with parents and concerned voters, there is some concern about the kids traveling that far. And the district has said it has 2,000 empty seats (at the elementary school level). It seems there’s consolidation possible, maybe more centrally located.”
Board President Tami Pasley, who has previously called the Lake Contrary project “the best $312,000 we’ve ever spent for as long as I’ve been on the board,” declined to comment for this story.
Her new colleague on the board, Kenneth Reeder, has been somewhat more vocal. Unlike Bird, Reeder advocates against the idea of a pre-K consolidation. For reasons of geographic access and fairness, Reeder said — much like the more prominent high school debate — the district will be in need of at least two preschool facilities going forward.
It can start, he suggested, by shifting its St. Joseph Virtual Academy, which is housed at the former Noyes Elementary School, to space for preschoolers. Noyes is located near the center of the city. The coming school year likely will see fewer students studying online as the pandemic subsides. At any rate, Reeder said, it is clear to him that the location of Lake Contrary is not suitable for preschoolers.
“You can’t take an old building down there, right next door to the (industrial) plants, and ship our most tender children, ages 3, 4, and 5,” he said. “And put them on a bus for an hour. So it’s a ridiculous idea. We need childhood development centers. I’ve already suggested, ‘How about Noyes School?’ We just spent a million to open it back up. Center of town, Noyes School is available right now for a preschool development center.”
Bird said he perceives the Lake Contrary plan as a well-intentioned effort to respond to South Side frustration with the idea that the district does not place a high priority on serving them, from an education perspective. Nevertheless, “all things change with time.”
Bird said he believes the community already has moved on from Lake Contrary and will accept its permanent dispensation as a new plan is sought out. Public agencies often are not successful, he noted, in obtaining full market value for disused properties. Yet he embraces the cause of cutting back on unnecessary expenses to redirect more funds to currently-in-use education buildings. Spending more money here, he said, isn’t sensible.
“I am as loyal to Lake Contrary as anyone and hated to see it close,” he said. “But the district needs to make a decision and sell the building.”
