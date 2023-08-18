Isaura Garcia

Isaura Garcia, member of the St. Joseph Board of Education, speaks on Friday. Garcia said she believes not enough people sign up in advance to enroll children at school. That can cause bureaucratic difficulties on the first day of classes.

 Marcus Clem | News-Press NOW

About a quarter of families still need to complete pre-enrollment for the St. Joseph School District ahead of the first day of classes Monday.

If some or all of the necessary information can't be completed on Monday morning, and nothing was done beforehand, a child's first day of classes may have to occur on another date. The online form (www.sjsd.k12.mo.us/departments/student-services/enrollment) can be used to figure out everything in advance, and the enrollment center remains open until 4:30 p.m. Friday at 1415 N. 26th St. Contact enrollmentcenter@sjsd.k12.mo.us for more information.

