Mayor Ken Pike of Gower, Missouri, participates in an interview on Friday at Gower City Hall. Pike is concerned that the crowds flocking to see the remarkably well-preserved body of Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster will disrupt the town.
Maj. Trevor Ballard, Clinton County undersheriff, speaks on Friday at the Clinton County Sheriff's Headquarters in Plattsburg, Missouri, about the public safety challenge of managing up to 15,000 new regional visitors this weekend.
This map shows the traffic conditions that have been temporarily adapted for access to the the monastery called Benedictine Sisters of Mary, Queen of Apostles. Blue shows Missouri Highway VV, which provides access. N.W. 316th Street, on which the monastery is built, is temporarily changed to a one-way road.
Marcus Clem | News-Press NOW
Marcus Clem | News-Press NOW
File photo | News-Press NOW
A cross marking the original resting place of Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster is seen on Thursday in rural Clinton County, Missouri, outside Gower.
The way to handle as many as 15,000 visitors with four days' notice remains a mystery, but officials in Clinton County, Missouri, are out of time.
The revelation that Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster had been exhumed in remarkably well-preserved or "incorrupt" condition, at the monastery called Benedictine Sisters of Mary, Queen of Apostles, has become an international sensation, unlike any seen around here since the August 2017 total solar eclipse. Thus, Gower City Hall staff have some experience handling many visitors from all over, but six years ago, they had at least six months to prepare.
