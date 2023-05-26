Mayor Ken Pike

The way to handle as many as 15,000 visitors with four days' notice remains a mystery, but officials in Clinton County, Missouri, are out of time.

The revelation that Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster had been exhumed in remarkably well-preserved or "incorrupt" condition, at the monastery called Benedictine Sisters of Mary, Queen of Apostles, has become an international sensation, unlike any seen around here since the August 2017 total solar eclipse. Thus, Gower City Hall staff have some experience handling many visitors from all over, but six years ago, they had at least six months to prepare.

Map

This map shows the traffic conditions that have been temporarily adapted for access to the the monastery called Benedictine Sisters of Mary, Queen of Apostles. Blue shows Missouri Highway VV, which provides access. N.W. 316th Street, on which the monastery is built, is temporarily changed to a one-way road.

Marcus Clem can be reached at marcus.clem@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowClem

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.