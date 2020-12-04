Highland Community College in Doniphan County agreed to implement mandatory training for certain staff as part of a settlement to conclude a federal lawsuit.
Four people who have been HCC students filed a federal lawsuit in March against the college. The case was closed on Nov. 16, and the college, the plaintiffs, their respective attorneys and the ACLU of Kansas initially stated only that the case had been dismissed by mutual agreement. The plaintiffs are all Black.
After consulting with the Kansas Press Association, News-Press NOW filed a request under the Kansas Open Records Act to obtain a copy of the settlement. Alan Rupe, a Wichita, Kansas, attorney who represents the college, complied with the KORA request on Thursday.
The college itself declined to comment on the 11-page agreement, which was filed Nov. 13. Rupe's firm took over all correspondence once the KORA request was filed.
Per the agreement, security officers for the college must undergo instruction on anti-discrimination and "Fourth Amendment training," which references a tenet of the U.S. Constitution on lawful searches and seizures of private property.
The agreement also covers officers that have been contracted from the Highland Police Department and authorizes such contracting to continue. The police department was not a party to the lawsuit.
Various other Highland staff will also undergo mandatory training. Housing personnel will sit for training on the Fourth Amendment and anti-discrimination. Administrative staff and executive staff will undergo training only on anti-discrimination. Larry Rute, a mediator with Dispute Resolution LLC of Topeka, Kansas, will assist Highland in selecting training personnel to fulfill these requirements.
The agreement prohibits any law enforcement officers from accompanying Highland staff on campus inspections for health reasons or policy violations that are not criminal in nature, "unless there is a safety issue."
The agreement requires Highland to "apply policies and discipline equally, regardless of race." The agreement further prohibits expulsion of students "of any gender or race for first-time low-to-medium (policy) violations." Instead, probation will be applied, and students will be notified in writing of that status and the reasons for it.
The plaintiffs are all compensated directly in various amounts. Donmonic Perks will receive $15,000.50. Thomas Prater will receive $12,470.50, as will Antoine Thompson and Khaliah Hines. The college also agrees to cancel Thompson's debts to the college and release his academic transcript. The payments are part of a $99,000 total financial settlement, of which $46,588 will go to McDowell Rice Smith & Buchanan PC of Kansas City, Missouri, the plaintiffs' law firm.
As is the norm with out-of-court settlements, all outstanding claims of liability are set aside and/or dismissed with prejudice and can't be re-filed. The defendants deny any claim of liability in the text of the agreement signed by the plaintiffs. All parties agreed to keep the agreement and its terms confidential, notwithstanding the college's requirement to disclose it under KORA.