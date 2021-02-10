The longtime leader of Northwest Missouri State University is in the running for a new job in the land of lakes.
Dr. John Jasinski, who has served as university president for the Maryville, Missouri, campus since 2009, told the Mankato Free Press that he feels he is in a good position to initiate a transfer of power at Northwest and potentially become president of Minnesota State University in Mankato, Minnesota.
Jasinksi said he is still in the process of acquiring a deep understanding of the campus, but "MSU-Mankato is a special place. You get that vibe from the search committee, you get that from the Zoom sessions."
Jasinski is one of four finalists for the position in Minnesota. According to mankato.mnsu.edu, the search process has been underway since September 2020 to replace the retiring Dr. Richard Davenport, a Nebraska native. The committee anticipates making a final recommendation to the MSU-Mankato Board of Trustees before they vote the finalist into office on Tuesday, March 16.