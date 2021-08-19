Initial numbers from Northwest Missouri State University reflect a 4.3% rise in total enrollment against last year.
The university said its Day 1 headcount showed 7,319 had been enrolled at that time, against the Fall 2020 figure of 7,018. This is inclusive of a 42% increase in overall graduate student enrollment, and the decision by 76% of the Fall 2020 freshman class to enroll for a second year, according to data compiled by NWMSU. These data were cited in a Thursday news release.
The Day 1 headcount is mostly used for snapshot communications purposes; the enrollment will not be finalized for the semester until a university census is complete on Sept. 15. It is possible for the census to reflect a lower or a larger number; it was larger last year, with the census for Fall 2020 reflecting 7,267 enrolled.
"We continue uplifting Northwest’s special culture, and it is clear — despite challenging demographic trends and enrollment patterns — that our quality and value is recognized as witnessed through four straight years of enrollment increases," said Dr. John Jasinksi, university president, as quoted in the news release.
Further info is found at https://www.nwmissouri.edu/aboutus/facts/.
