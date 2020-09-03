MARYVILLE, Mo. — Northwest Missouri State University is basking in the glow of good and not-so-good developments as the fall season nears.
Dr. John Jasinski, university president, told the overseeing Board of Regents on Thursday at the J.W. Jones Student Union on campus in Maryville, Missouri, that the initial fall 2020 headcount of more than 7,000 students may, upon refinement, prove to be the highest population of students on record. At the same time, as of Tuesday, which was just over two weeks after the start of fall classes, 321 COVID-19 cases associated with the university had been detected, 172 of which were considered active, with no known hospitalizations.
While the university takes measures such as prompting those who are known to have been exposed to either self-isolate in one of about 35 quarantine rooms on campus, or do so off campus, Jasinski said he is determined to continue providing regular updates to the community on the presence of COVID-19. He observed that the regularly updated data breakdown available on the university’s website reflects transparency. The data is compiled in cooperation with the Nodaway County Health Department.
“That’s the way it ought to be done,” he said.
Among a broad number of agenda items, the regents also heard from Dr. Jamie Hooyman, university provost, and Dr. Justin Mallett, associate provost of diversity and inclusion. As in many other places, the university has been the site of stated efforts to promote positive race relations since the late May slaying of George Floyd by police officers in Minneapolis.
The cause of promoting equity between white and minority students, Mallett said, stands on its own merits but also serves the university’s interests, as Black students who don’t feel welcome or supported in the community are less likely to enroll for future terms of study.
“They end up leaving because they don’t have a semblance of home, a sense of belonging,” Mallett said. “So, I think it’s very important for us to look at those barriers and those things so we can start to address other issues related to persistence in graduation and retention.”
During the meeting, Regents Chair John Moore postulated to Hooyman and Mallett that white students on campus can be, in a general sense, divided into three groups: A sizable group that actively supports racial equity and reform, a small group that dismiss the cause and regard protest movements as overzealous or serving a harmful agenda and finally the majority, who are reticent to get involved at all because they don’t know what to say or do and see “no upside” in doing so. This is where the university can make the most progress, he said, and Mallett agreed.
“This is a predominantly white campus,” Mallett said. “And because this is a predominantly white campus, you need your majority voice also speaking toward these issues as well ... So, we’re really making progress on a foundational level.”