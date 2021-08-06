Northwest Missouri State University will require, starting in about one week, all people on the Maryville campus to wear face coverings indoors, regardless of vaccination status.
Dr. John Jasinski, university president, announced the decision Friday. He made the decision, effective Friday, Aug. 13, in consultation with fellow campus leaders and the Board of Regents. The policy affects most campus indoor spaces.
"Please know, we are implementing this policy in alignment with revised CDC guidelines and based on the expert advice of our medical partners," Jasinski said in an email to students. "We believe requiring face coverings indoors maximizes protection from the delta variant and prevents possible spread to others."
Effective Aug. 13, face coverings must be kept on at all times within classrooms, labs, the campus Wellness Center, the Horace Mann Laboratory School, the Phyllis and Richard Leet Center for Children and Families and in Safe Ride vehicles as well as within other forms of public transportation.
Situational exceptions apply in other areas, such as where there is enough space to stay at least six feet away from other people. The campus dining areas are to permit the relaxed wearing of face coverings. This also applies in places where there are physical barriers between people.
Classes are to begin Wednesday, Aug. 18.
