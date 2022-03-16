When students studying education at area colleges enter their senior year, no more than one semester is spent on campus, as the other must typically be in student teaching for little or no pay. A new scholarship program aims to help.
Cindy Wolfe, alumna of the Northwest Missouri State University Class of 1988, set up a large endowment at the campus in Maryville, Missouri, so as to fund a scholarship for teachers in training from Iowa, Nebraska or her native Sunflower State.
“I wanted to give back to Northwest because I felt like I got an excellent education there, and being from a small town (Hiawatha) in Kansas, I wanted to find something for students in states around Missouri to encourage them,” Wolfe said, as quoted in a university news release.
Although the size of this gift has not yet been specified, it is meant to ensure that those who qualify — be from another state, be not in the first year of study, have a GPA between 2.75 and 3.5 — can complete the path to a career in the classroom without large burdens of debt. Dean of Education Tim Wall explained why the financial hurdle is important to address for all who study to become teachers.
“As a student teacher, you have the assignment as the ‘teacher of record.’ The main person to do teaching, evaluation, grading,” he said. “You’re under the tutelage of individuals from a district who are helping out as mentors, but by and large, it’s really hard to balance that out with any other kind of job, so as to afford college ...”
College of Education leaders work with both eyes open on the realities of how earning a bachelor’s degree costs money, student teaching and other phases of their program mean that money can be difficult to come by and they almost certainly are not going to earn enough of it from the school agency they’ve partnered with. Good performance as a student teacher may open the door to a full-time job at the same place, but that does not defray the temporary need to take a student loan to cover tuition, fees and costs of living.
“Some districts are trying to supplement that internship by offering a cash stipend, but that hasn’t really happened in Missouri too much yet,” Wall said.
Among those potentially qualified to benefit from the Wolfe program is Alex Lesiak, a junior from Columbus, Nebraska. Lesiak has had to take student loans to cover at least his coming student-teacher period into his plan for college. Yet if a sizable scholarship would be available to help, maybe that won’t be as necessary after all.
“Just in terms of logistics, just in terms of getting through and making it through to graduate and continue on with my goals, educationally, it would help me a lot,” he said. “I mean, it would change a lot of things.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.