MARYVILLE, Mo. — Missouri's educators of educators are adjusting to new academic standards at the state level, and indicate approval of the changes.
The state has had the discretion to deny credentials to anyone who graduated college with a "cumulative" GPA of less than 3.0, aka the "B— average." Cumulative GPA applies to every college course taken. The new standard set by a vote of the Missouri State Board of Education adjusts this so that it applies only to core coursework. Students must still get decent grades, but only in the classes where they actually learn how to be a teacher.
"Those poor decisions that 18-year-olds can make can be an anchor," Dr. Tim Wall said.
Wall, who is dean of education at Northwest Missouri State University, spoke to how young students at times fail to apply themselves, and get bad grades in their first college courses. Any early D's or F's can follow them for four years, if cumulative GPA is considered an essential statistic. In any given year, the Everett Brown Education Hall supports more than 600 full-time students who are education majors Wall oversees, the most in the local region.
"So, this will provide some relief and flexibility for those who maybe aren't the same person they were," Wall said. "And this can also be beneficial for individuals choosing new careers — mid-career switchers — who maybe didn't know what they wanted to do early in college, but now they have a passion to teach."
To date, most states have abandoned a strict cumulative GPA standard for teacher qualification. Nebraska, for example, has had a core-courses standard for some time. Samantha Covert, a senior, said she will return to that state of her birth to teach, primarily for personal reasons. However, if she were not of that mindset, she said, liberalized standards and greater incentives for people to teach in Missouri would be attractive policy moves.
"I think, depending on where you go to school, the standards are going to be different," she said. "And I think that doesn't always depend on the GPA. The (college instructors) that I've had here have very high expectations for every single one of us, whether it's related to GPA or not. They expect us to succeed and exceed expectations all the time."
Krissi Cox graduated summa cum laude from Northwest in December. Of course, GPA is the furthest concern from her mind in her future career prospects, although she said she is pretty sure she'll end up teaching in her hometown in Missouri. Nevertheless, the change has appeal, for she understands with an educator's empathy that a given student's grades are not everything.
"I think it's definitely a good idea to open it up," she said. "There'd be more of a demand to go into the education field, which is very important."