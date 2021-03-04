In conjunction with Women’s History Month, Northwest Missouri State University announced a new scholarship for incoming female freshmen looking to pursue a business career.
The Doris Walker Appleman Endowed Scholarship will be awarded to one student beginning in the 2021-2022 academic year. Requirements for the scholarship include: being a full-time student, a GPA of at least 3.0, a declared major in the university’s Melvin D. & Valorie G. Booth School of Business and preferably being a first-generation student.
Because of the Walker family’s connection to Northwest and Appleman’s interest in learning, her three daughters, Mary Ann Andersen, Shirley Kohlwes and Jan Corriston, established the scholarship in her honor, according to a statement released by the university.
“She couldn’t go to college because of finances,” Corriston said. “She was certainly capable of attending college, so if there is a woman who wants to go on to school in business, particularly if she’s the first person in her family to go, that would be fabulous because that would really honor mother.”
Appleman worked as a secretary at Nodaway Valley Bank in Maryville. She dabbled with investing with knowledge she gained from friends. Appleman also worked at the North American Aerospace Defense Command in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Appleman was born in Burlington Junction, Missouri, and even after she moved from Colorado Springs to Seattle later in her life, she still remained connected to Northwest Missouri because it “represented an unbreakable link to her family.”
“Northwest Missouri and its university are indeed core to the Walker legacy,” Andersen said.
Academic achievements and financial need also will be factored into the selection process for the $1,000 scholarship.