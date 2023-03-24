Nursing program

Missouri Western State University nursing alumni can count on getting a job after graduation, as the shortage of health care workers is intense, but so is the path to graduation. 

Olivia Duke and Geri Vermillion, who each finished their studies at Western, spoke about their time in the program from January 2021 through this past December. That is when they walked in the ceremonial pinning ahead of the hourslong National Council Licensure Examination and final registration as a nurse.

Marcus Clem can be reached at marcus.clem@newspressnow.com. Follow him on Twitter: @NPNowClem

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.