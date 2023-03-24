Missouri Western State University nursing alumni can count on getting a job after graduation, as the shortage of health care workers is intense, but so is the path to graduation.
Olivia Duke and Geri Vermillion, who each finished their studies at Western, spoke about their time in the program from January 2021 through this past December. That is when they walked in the ceremonial pinning ahead of the hourslong National Council Licensure Examination and final registration as a nurse.
The need for nurses is tremendous, and the benefits are significant, with pay varying between $60,000 and $80,000 per year at the entry level, according to U.S. News & World Report. To get there, Vermillion said, would-be nurses have to stay focused and motivated, or they likely will fail.
"You have to give 110% of everything in you to pass the program," Vermillion said. "It's not about just passing classes. It's about, honestly, how bad do you want this? You spend countless hours studying, preparing for exams, and then you have labs and clinical experiences where you're not sure what to expect. So you have to overly prepare for what's coming at every point, but the program sets you up."
Roughly 85% of the class Vermillion and Duke started with made it through to the end, but each graduate passed the NCLEX and became a registered nurse on the first attempt. All of them obtained a job immediately. That feat is quite rare, as the national average of first-time NCLEX passage is 79.9%, according to Missouri Western officials. The 2008 class was the last to have 100% first-time passage.
Duke works as a pediatric intensive care nurse at Children's Mercy hospital in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, while Vermillion works in long-term palliative care in Liberty, Missouri. Both fields regularly place each woman in situations where they must treat and comfort patients who are on the verge of death, so they recognize it was important to face a stress test at the academic level.
"In the pediatric ICU, you see a lot of traumas and things that people aren't used to seeing on the day-to-day basis," Duke said. "Before I went into the field, that was one of my biggest questions was, you know, how do you get through this? And a lot of it is through the support system we develop during the program, so people who've seen the things you do can help you through it."
This was Vermillion's second degree after she completed a baccalaureate program in population health management in 2020, also at Missouri Western. A single mother, she had to manage life challenges and get through one of the university's toughest programs in the middle of a pandemic.
"When you pass the class, you're far from done," she said. "You need to be able to remember this stuff for the rest of your career, so it's very important. And the instructors, they really do care. They make every avenue available for you to meet with them, even take a late-night phone call if you're in a crisis. Sometimes we need tough love, sometimes we need maternal love. Sometimes we just need someone to say, you know, 'Get it together.' We had a lot of that in our group."
