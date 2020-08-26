When the St. Joseph School District first surveyed sites for its Virtual Academy staff, officials figured one, maybe two, classrooms would need to be set aside. Having more than 2,800 kids on the rolls wasn't part of the plan.
Thus work kicked into high gear over the course of the summer to clean, renovate and prepare the former Noyes Elementary School for staff to support those students, and now two floors of classrooms are occupied by teams of teachers who work together to conduct classes for all virtually enrolled second graders, or all virtually enrolled fifth graders, as the case may be. More specialized secondary (middle and high school) instructors have the largest space.
As a media tour provided on Wednesday showed, but for the absence of students, the school is as active as it ever was, six years after its closure. Teachers have spent months preparing, but when the first day arrives on Monday, Aug. 31, a lot of learning for everyone involved will take place.
"This is really forcing me out of my comfort zone," said teacher Jennifer Schoeberl. "And, I think that's a good thing. I'm hoping that because of that I will be able to help the families realize, 'It's OK, I'm with you and I'm learning right alongside you. We can figure stuff out together.'"
Dr. Marlie Williams, assistant superintendent and Virtual Academy administrator, said the setup for academy staff continues. Moving boxes for supplies, books and the ultra-large display monitors teachers will use to "see" their classes online are found in the hallways, and some staff began full-time work at Noyes as recently as last Friday. Training has been happening elsewhere for months.
"(Teachers) are becoming more familiar and more comfortable," Williams said. "And, our instruction is high-quality, it is equitable. If the students choose at any point in the future to re-enter the physical school environment, they will be on pace with their peers. So, there won't be that gap in learning or skill that could occur if this wasn't a good model."
Prior to the Noyes tour, district leaders opened up Edison Elementary at N. 22nd and Mulberry streets on Wednesday morning. In order to help contain COVID-19, outside visitors, including student family members, friends and members of the media, will be closely regulated. So, principal Tabitha Blevins, in a first year at Edison unlike anything she said she ever could have predicted, gave a tour of her building as it prepares for the year.
But preparation has, in some ways, reached its limit. Now the year must begin and teachers must do what they do best, Blevins said.
"Most of us in education are problem solvers," she said. "We like to read and we like to study and make plans, and this is unprecedented. So, the hardest thing is sitting back and waiting to do something."