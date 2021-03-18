Northwest Missouri State University will increase its tuition schedule slightly as it seeks to compensate for an anticipated enrollment dip this fall.
The changes amount to $460 more owed per year for the average undergraduate resident student, according to university documents published Thursday. This includes a 4% overall tuition raise for undergraduate residents. The full scope of changes, spread over a two-year period, will begin to take effect for the 2021-2022 academic year. Classes are to commence Wednesday, Aug. 18. Northwest's graduate tuition is not affected.
The board approved the changes by a vote of 5-1, with Regent Jason Klindt voting "no." Klindt advocated for a more thorough study of cost increases against what the university can afford. He pointed out that tuition has been raised in every year of his membership on the board.
"I feel like this year would be a good year to step back," Klindt said, "and say, 'Is this when we should be considering tuition increases? ... I think we need to start making values judgments about are there areas that we can live without or could be cut more?"
Klindt, referencing the U.S. American Rescue Plan signed into law on March 11 and the two phases of the 2020 CARES Act before that, implied that with millions of dollars flowing the university's direction in prescribed federal aid, a complete understanding of how this money can be spent may be prudent before tuition is changed.
Regent John Moore, the board's chairman, said he had been persuaded by administrators that this would not be practical. The higher education market is about offering surety to students and families about what they can expect to pay as soon as possible, he said.
Any degree of uncertainty can cause enrollment to flag, Moore said, and the proposal is seen as in step with Missouri peer institutions. All families sending their kids to college expect costs to increase modestly each year, Moore said.
"I also take some comfort knowing that if and when we get more COVID money, it is probably going to be a one-time use nature," he said. "And, it's going to have a number of restrictions associated with it. While I would love to take a large sum of COVID money and say, 'Let's just use that to supplement our budget over the next three years,' obviously, that's not going to be possible."
The increased per-student revenue in part accounts for how higher education institutions traditionally realize their highest enrollment figures in times of national economic downturn. In these times, people seek to retrain or rebuild their skill portfolios. Northwest had a record student count of 7,267 in September 2020. This most likely will decrease somewhat as the U.S. recovers from COVID-19.
