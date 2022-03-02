In four years of study at Northwest Missouri State University, Vitaliy Tsytsyk has overcome many challenges while keeping his homeland of Ukraine in his heart. Now comes the greatest test of all.
Tsytsyk, fighting back tears, urged a crowd of students and supporters on Wednesday to do whatever they can to aid the people, soldiers and government that are presently fighting against Russia for the right to exist. Circumstances mean that it is not possible for Tsytsyk to return home and join the struggle, he said, and it pains him deeply that he cannot.
The Ukrainian student spoke to a gathering at the Joyce and Harvey White International Plaza, where dozens of worldwide flags — including the sky blue and golden banner of a country in the crisis of invasion — may be found.
In the last week since Vladimir Putin’s armies poured into the eastern European nation seemingly with no cause but a desire for subjugation and conquest, Tsytsyk has forced himself to keep his eyes on the horizon. To try to recruit help from here and direct it over there. To do whatever he can.
The stakes, Tsytsyk explained, are unprecedented.
“We’re not going to give up,” he said. “We will fight. And we will do everything that we can. But we need help.”
This is a reference to how Ukraine has, since at least 2008, openly aspired to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, a bloc of 30 nations including the U.S. that was originally founded to counter the Soviet Union and has been in search of a unifying purpose since its dissolution in 1991. Ukraine is not yet a member state, however, and this leaves Tsytsyk feeling powerless as his countrymen must fight the forces of Moscow alone.
One of the things that has helped him get through it so far are constant reassurances from his fellow Bearcats.
“It can’t make it get better,” he said. “It can’t make it go away. But all of these things definitely add up and make you feel not alone.”
Aside from positive feelings, Tsytsyk said, what his peers can do now is ensure that the Russian government — in all ways possible — pays for its crimes. He urged the crowd to boycott all forms of Russian goods, and those produced by its strategic ally, Belarus. To explore ways to donate to the government in Kyiv and the people who are suffering. When refugees come to the West, and they will in massive numbers, to make them feel at home. Above all else, he said, recognize what this crisis truly means.
“We’re not just protecting ourselves,” Tsytsyk said. “We’re shielding NATO from Russian aggression at the moment, which hopefully will not escalate any further than it already has.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.