Students at Northwest Missouri State University will pay about 4% more to attend school, roughly $413 during a year based on 28 credit hours.
According to a university news release, the Board of Regents approved increases Thursday at its monthly meeting. With prices increasing in every sector nationwide, as indicated by the 7% rise in the U.S. consumer price index last year, the university sought to align its financial needs with fairness toward students who expect reasonable costs.
"The Northwest Leadership Team continues to focus on affordability," said Stacy Carrick, vice president of finance and administration, as quoted in a news release. "We keep that forefront in our minds for our students’ access and affordability."
As to other cost considerations, the university will not change its on-campus housing charge for a room, while the price of meal plans will increase 7.7%. The university said this increase is tied to the U.S. CPI for "food away from home," as well as its dining services contract with Aramark Corporation.
Among related fee increases, students will pay $4 more per credit hour to support a minimum wage of $10.30 for student employment positions. About 1,200 students work for the university in some capacity during their time of enrollment, the news release said.
