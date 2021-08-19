Initial numbers from Northwest Missouri State University reflect a 4.3% rise in total enrollment from 2020.
The university said its first-day headcount showed 7,319 students enrolled, against the fall 2020 figure of 7,018. The numbers include a 42% increase in overall graduate student enrollment and the decision by 76% of the fall 2020 freshman class to enroll for a second year, according to data compiled by Northwest officials.
The first-day headcount is mostly used for snapshot communications purposes. Enrollment will not be finalized for the semester until a university census is complete Sept. 15. The census can reflect a lower or a larger number. Final numbers rose last year, with the census for fall 2020 reflecting 7,267 enrolled.
"We continue uplifting Northwest’s special culture, and it is clear — despite challenging demographic trends and enrollment patterns — that our quality and value is recognized as witnessed through four straight years of enrollment increases," said John Jasinksi, university president.
More information can be found at www.nwmissouri.edu/aboutus/facts/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.